Akshay Kumar finds himself in trouble every now and then. The actor was recently in the news when his last film Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be a box office failure. Later, he grabbed headlines when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 along with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu and opened up about being trolled for being a Canadian. However, in a shocking turn of events, the actor once again made headlines after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched a fresh attack on the actor.

This morning, the politician took to his social media to target the actor and the production house Karma Media for their upcoming film Ram Setu. Scroll down to read the scoop.

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy in a series of tweets accused Akshay Kumar and the production of causing damage to the portrayal in Ram Setu. The leader Tweeted, “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release.”

“If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country,” read the following Tweet.”

The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

Adv Satya Sabharwal also Tweeted, “A film based on Ram Setu, has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. @Swamy39’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit. Poster and Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order in Dr. Swamy’s Petition attached. @jagdishshetty @HinduDharma1 @vhsindia.” A netizen also reproduced the politican’s old tweet which read, “On June 13, 2022, Dr. @Swamy39 Ji tweeted:”Karma Media | Contact us: Are you stealing the Ram Setu case as yours by morphing the Supreme Court Order that I got?” Copies of the SC Order in the Ram Setu Case: SC Order 1: Dated 31/08/2007 SC Order 2: Dated 15/09/2007”

A film based on Ram Setu, has been produced by Karma Media, where Dr. @Swamy39’s SC Order has been used as a Poster. Will be filing a Suit. Poster and Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order in Dr. Swamy’s Petition attached. @jagdishshetty @HinduDharma1 @vhsindia pic.twitter.com/7XzXHuLOV9 — Satya Sabharwal (@satyasabharwal) July 29, 2022

On June 13, 2022, Dr. @Swamy39 Ji tweeted: "Karma Media | Contact us: Are you stealing the Ram Setu case as yours by morphing the Supreme Court Order that I got?" 🍀💥 Copies of the SC Order in the Ram Setu Case: SC Order 1: Dated 31/08/2007

SC Order 2: Dated 15/09/2007 pic.twitter.com/xNqKdipc8u — Dharma (@Dharma4X) July 29, 2022

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar reacted to getting trolled for his Canadian citizenship. He was seen telling KJo, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care.” When the filmmaker told him, “The trolls call you Canada Kumar,” he then replied saying, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a couple of films lineup for him. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Later, he also has OMG 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu in the pipeline.

Coming back, there’s no official statement or comment on the same made by Akshay Kumar or his team. Let’s wait and watch.

