Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the evergreen classics that have remained close to the hearts of the audience for years now. The movie was also a massive hit at the box office and is all set to have a sequel with the same star cast soon. A trivia about this film is that television personality and comedian Kapil Sharma was a part of it, as revealed by him in the past but the one thing we didn’t know about his little cameo was that he was allegedly slapped and thrown out of the sets while he was working in it.

For the unversed, Gadar is a romantic drama film which had elements of action and patriotism as well. The movie was directed by Anil Sharma and featured actors like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Om Puri, and Amrish Puri, in key roles.

In a recent conversation with actor Mukesh Khanna, on his YouTube channel, action director Tinu Verma opened up on the time he threw Kapil Sharma out of the sets of Gadar. He recalled how they were shooting with a huge crowd and Kapil was a part of that crowd and he was only a young boy back then. The group was instructed to run towards the train but when he called ‘action’, Kapil was the only one running in the opposite way.

Tinu Verma allegedly called out Kapil Sharma and asked him to follow instructions. “Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you)”, he told Kapil.

The second time, when Kapil Sharma failed to comply and went in the other direction yet again, Vinu Verma lost his cool. “Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him.) Throw him out off the set”, the action director revealed in the video.

