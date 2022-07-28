Punjabi singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu who goes by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination at the hands of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during broad daylight had left the nation shocked to the bones. Thinking about the murder of the rapper, while he was travelling, still shakes his fans up.

Seeing Sidhu’s fans and friends weep on his loss hurts but imagining the emotional trauma and pain the 29-year-old singer’s parents might be going through is just heartbreaking. Many videos went viral which showed Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh weeping for his son and grieving his loss. The singer’s father is once again making news and this time for a very sweet reason.

As per many reports, Sidhu Moose Wala shared a very close bond with his father Balkaur Singh, and naturally, the killing of his son would have left a huge impact on Singh. While the singer’s absence has now created a massive void in the industry, fans have come up with different ways to remember that singer. One of the ways is by inking the singer’s face on their bodies.

Apart from the fans, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh came up with a new way to keep his son close to him and it is heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time. According to the Instagram stories of Moose Wala’s account, the rapper’s father has now tattooed his son’s face on his right forearm. In the video shared on social media, it shows Balkaur Singh laying down on his bed, it was noticed that a tattoo artist was sketching Sidhu’s sketch on his right foreman. It was also noted that the mobile with the late rapper’s photo was kept for the artist’s reference. Beside the sketch ‘Sarwan Putt’ was inscribed which means caring and obedient son.

May the rapper’s soul rest in eternal peace!

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that two gangsters who were a suspect in Moose Wala‘s killing were shot dead in a shootout with the police in Amritsar. It was noted that out of three killers who were running loose, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Mannu Kussa were killed in the shootout and Deepak Mundi is still not traced by the police. As per the officials, the shootout went on for a long 4 hours, during which Jagroop Singh was shot down first and Mannu Kussa was killed around 4 pm.

