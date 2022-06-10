Sidhu Moose Wala had the most tragic death after he was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa, Punjab. Post mortem revealed there were as many as 19 bullet injuries in his body and he passed away within 15 minutes of being shot. His father Balkaur Singh has been devastated ever since and has broken down during the latest rituals. Scroll below for details!

Police have revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the unfortunate killing of Sidhu. Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster had taken responsibility. Later, it was revealed that they were all embroiled in a gang rivalry. Many new revelations now come to light as the officials have arrested around 8 people in connection with the murder.

Family of Sidhu Moose Wala organized an Antim Ardas ceremony for the late singer on Wednesday. His father Balkaur Singh broke down and asked the crowd, “What was my son’s fault?” and even said “Today, I’m ruined.”

As per the Indian Express, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said, “Please take Punjab out of this fire. Today I am ruined. My fate should not repeat in anyone’s life. I can’t understand if there was any fault with my son. If a son makes a mistake, his parents are asked to correct him. I swear by the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ that I hadn’t received any complaint regarding my son.”

“My son hugged me and cried about why he was blamed for everything. I have not done wrong to anyone. I still asked him again if he had done anything wrong. Sometimes parents may not be aware of what their young children are doing. He swore upon his parents and told us that he was not into any fraudulent activity. I reassured him that he need not fear then. We believe in God,” the father of Sidhu Moose Wala added.

Meanwhile, Police have also identified 4 shooters who were involved in the crime. We hope Sidhu Moose Wala gets justice at the earliest.

