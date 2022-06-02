Days after Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, news of KK’s sad demise left everyone in shock. The singer passed away after performing in Kolkata for one last time. This afternoon, KK’s funeral took place and it saw a who’s who of the music industry arriving to pay their last respects. KK has finally bid adieu to his fans and was laid to rest. Well, as his fans and industry friends continue to mourn the untimely demise of KK, Salman Khan is the latest celebrity to send condolences to his family.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to send his ‘deepest condolences to his family. He Tweeted, “Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK”

But looks like, Salman Khan’s Tweet has gone down well with some of his followers as they have questioned the singer for not sending condolences to Sidhu Moose Wala’s family. While scrolling through the comments section we saw his followers asking for his condolence Tweet when Sidhu was shot dead. A user asked him if he got scared of gangster Goldy Brar, who reportedly took the responsibility for his murder.

Commenting on Salman Khan’s post, a user wrote, “Sir apka pass 2 min bhe nahi hy us legend singer ky liya. apka tweet krna sy vo vapis nahi aya gye. But yeh ek respect hoti hy jo .jo kisi ko dyna buri batt nhi hy.down to earth person tha vo. But its ok sir. Hollywood tk shya c 22 sada. Ik person rh v gya ta koi chkr nai .#Sidhu.”

While another said, “Par i have a question for @BeingSalmanKhan ap na ya dukh #RIPSidhuMoosewala ka nidhan par nahi dikhaya to ham fans #Sindhumoosewala ka kya samja and unki to shootout ma nidhan hua ha ya @BeingSalmanKhan dar gya #goldybrargang sa me n everyone think ?”

That apart, another set of netizens asked Salman Khan for posting Tweet so late. While some said, “Nasha utar gaya” others said “abhi neend se uthe.”

Check out a few below:

Par i have a question for @BeingSalmanKhan ap na ya dukh #RIPSidhuMoosewala ka nidhan par nahi dikhaya to ham fans #Sindhumoosewala ka kya samja and unki to shootout ma nidhan hua ha ya @BeingSalmanKhan dar gya #goldybrargang sa me n everyone think ? — Krish Melwani (@KrishMelwani2) June 1, 2022

Sir apka pass 2 min bhe nahi hy us legend singer ky liya. apka tweet krna sy vo vapis nahi aya gye. But yeh ek respect hoti hy jo .jo kisi ko dyna buri batt nhi hy.down to earth person tha vo. But its ok sir. Hollywood tk shya c 22 sada. Ik person rh v gya ta koi chkr nai .#Sidhu pic.twitter.com/AAhmlFV53P — komalpreet Kaur (@komalpr27691905) June 1, 2022

Vai nashe utar gaye ? — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) June 1, 2022

kk passed away at around 12 o'clock in the night. And Salman Khan has just got the news. 😔 — Being a human (@beingahuman122) June 1, 2022

Ye abhi soke uttha 😆 ittna late tweet — Ranjit Singh ..army (@India52543415) June 1, 2022

Sir what about #sidhumoosewala uske baare me bhi kuch bol do. Vo pehla aisa punjabi singer tha jiske 1.18 crore subscribers hea. But uske baare me koi bhi celebrity nahi bol raha. — sourabh0087 (@sourabh00873) June 2, 2022

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in the pipeline.

