Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the trailer of which was released recently, is Aamir Khan’s labour of love and persistence as the actor invested 14 years of his life to make the film.

Advertisement

The production of the film was never time-bound and the makers gave the film a free space to grow, thrive, press, and bend. At a media event, Aamir Khan spoke about the film’s journey as he told the media that the idea for the film came to him from ‘Delhi 6’ actor Atul Kulkarni back in 2008 after the premiere of ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’.

Advertisement

Atul Kulkarni had proposed an Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’ to Aamir Khan and that was when the first thought of the film was seeded. After that, Aamir approached the makers of ‘Forrest Gump’ to acquire the rights to the film, a process which took 10 years as Robert Zemeckis, the director of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic, was not ready to give up the rights of the film.

Aamir then approached legendary director Steven Spielberg who has been Zemeckis’s mentor. Eventually, the makers secured the rights to the film but then the pandemic took a toll on the film and it got delayed. While time tested Aamir, his patience became his only pursuit which helped him complete the film despite the longstanding wait of 14 years.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film Is Titled ‘Jawan’, To be Announced Through A Teaser Longer Than That Of Pathaan – Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram