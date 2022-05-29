Every story deserves an audience and some are worth telling over several times. There isn’t any doubt that Forest Gump falls in the latter category. Aamir Khan is back on our screen with his Indian adaptation of the Tom Cruise starrer titled Laal Singh Chaddha. After waiting for two long years it is here and all I can say right now is that I am in a sweet coma due to the magic of innocence and love.

So far posters have been enough to tell you the poetic approach the film is about to adapt. The trailer opens to an Aamir as Laal Singh Chaddha, he talks about his journey in a life and the directionless nature of it. It progresses to days he was a child and Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan) have him the direction. And begins his journey through the historical events of the Indian civilization.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha blends the story of its original into the Indian Landscape. There is enough nostalgia to make you go back in time. There are more than enough thrills to tell you the journey of a man who literally ran across a country to find a purpose. But nothing looks like it is copied from the original, isn’t that is what an adaptation is supposed to be? Well, Chandan and team get full marks, at least from the trailer.

As for acting, Aamir Khan is synonymous with perfection and there is a childlike innocence to him this time. While it does brush shoulder with PK, it never makes us feel like a hangover. Kareena Kapoor Khan is exactly how a cold breeze feels on a hot day. Her charm is soothing and she does become the mystery she is supposed to be in the film. Mona Singh is natural and we all know how much important a part she is. So is Naga Chaitanya, and he looks super impressive.

Of course it walks through some of the most crucial and serious moments from the Indian history, it seems all of it is handled quite responsibly. There is love, longing and all the innocent heart that this story requires. Let the journey of finding hope through a life that craves direction take over!

