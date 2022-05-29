Ayushmann Khurrana over the course of his career has experimented and found his niche in the genre that is defined by his name now. The man chose subjects that were taboo and never held himself back from surrendering to good scripts. Now he comes back to the big screen post the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Anek. The actor who has become a genre talks about his choices to Koimoi exclusively.

Advertisement

Ahead of the release of Anek, Ayushmann joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat where he opened up about representation, becoming a star and choosing the films he choses. The actor emphasised on the fact that it isn’t like he didn’t try his hands at romance. He did but the films under-performed at the Box Office, which led to him kind of staying away from them. Read on to know everything you should know about.

Advertisement

When asked whether the glitz, glamour and romance of it all doesn’t lure you to take up projects like that, Ayushmann Khurrana was quick to say, “Yaar 2 romantic comedies mene ki thi, Bewakoofiyaan, and Meri Pyaari Bindu, chali nahi thi par (I did two romantic comedies yaa, but both didn’t work at the Box Office). So I have done that, but I don’t know.”

He added, “I think my journey is different, and I am glad that I have made space for myself in a certain genre but at the same time Yes, I would like to explore more genre. Anek is a glimpse of that, Action Hero is a full-fledged action film and then I would love to do hard-core commercial films like Dream Girl again. So let’s see.”

When told how beautiful Meri Pyaari Bindu is and it is in the favourites list of many, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “it is also one of my favourites yaa. But Box Office nahi mila tha to hota hai kahi bar Aisa (it often happens that a film like that doesn’t get the desired Box Office).”

We then asked him if Box Office failures dishearten him, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I think I have always followed my heart. I have always take. The risks, I have always followed the path less taken. So that was also one of those I think. I always keep on challenging myself and taking risks and that’s how I made my career, so I don’t know.”

Check out the entire conversation right below:

Meanwhile, Anek is right now running in theatres near you.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Beau Sidharth Malhotra: “Filhaal Sirf Filmon Me Meri Shaadi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram