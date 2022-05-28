Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is one of the most popular tourist spots in the city. Often fans of the superstar are spotted clicking pictures near the spot but last month the bungalow was trending on social media. Fans noticed that a new nameplate was installed at the gate after several years.

Over the last few days, the bungalow and its nameplate have been talking points again. Interestingly, this time the nameplate is missing and fans began to speculate the reason behind it. It has become a hot topic on social media.

A Twitter user tweeted a video from outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and wrote, “I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is some work in progress.” Some even wondered whether if it was stolen, but others have pointed out it is unlikely given the security situation at the Bollywood star’s house.

Yes bro agree with you because I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate.I thought there is somework on progress. pic.twitter.com/yKtFZRY8L4 — Mohammad Hanfi (@MohammadHanfi3) May 11, 2022

Some netizens also wondered whether Gauri Khan did some design experiment. A user had tweeted, “Aaj #Mannat se name plate gayab hai matlab full on experiment chal raha hai @gaurikhan.” However, now the Hindustan Times report has cleared the mystery behind the missing nameplate at Mannat.

The report quoted a source as saying, “It was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it’s repaired.”

Previous reports claimed that the new nameplate–which was installed in April–was worth around ₹25 lakh. However, these reports could not be verified. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau after eight months of investigation since he was detained by the agency in a drug bust case.

