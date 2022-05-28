Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after months of investigation into the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case. Now latest reports have revealed the star kid is all set to head to the US. Scroll down to know.

For the unversed, Aryan and his friends were detained by the drug probing agency last year in October. He along with his friends were jailed for nearly 26 days in Arthur Road Jail before being released on bail. Since then a special investigating team has probed the case.

Ever since Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the NCB, speculations are rife that he will be travelling to the US to work on the special project that he wants to develop. He will be free to travel after he gets his passport back from his authorities, reports ETimes.

Several media reports also claim that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been working on a web series and a popular OTT has already given a nod for his project. Moreover, he will be mentored and associated with senior writers and filmmakers from the industry.

Aryan Khan even managed to conduct some test shoots with some young actors from the film industry. Looks like an official announcement regarding the project is on the way. Fans of the superstar and the world are waiting to see what the young lad has in store for the audience.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film Archies which will be released on Netflix. A teaser was also recently released which created excitement among the audience. Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be seen in the film.

