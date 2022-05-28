Prashanth Neel’s film KGF Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, saw a massive success at the box office worldwide. Yash as Rocky Bhai has become an ultimate fan favourite. As the film continues to roar at the box office, speculations are rife that Hrithik Roshan will be in the third instalment.

Following the success of the film, the makers announced that KGF 3 is on the cards. Fans of the superstar rejoiced over the news and are eager to know an update on whether the casting for the film has been finalised. The producer of the film has spilt the beans.

During a conversation with Asianet Newsable, KGF’s production house, Hombale Films’ co-founder Vijay Kiragandur, has opened up on the rumours of casting Hrithik Roshan in the third instalment of the franchise. He said, “KGF Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start.”

He also said, “Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins.”

Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. While Prashanth Neel wrote and directed the film, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and editor Ujwal Kulkarni are part of the technical crew.

