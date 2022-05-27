There has been a lot of debate regarding South vs Hindi lately. While PAN India films is the new way to look at cinema, actors like Mahesh Babu have made statements like “Bollywood cannot afford me.” Even Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep got into the ‘national language’ debate. Here’s how Kamal Haasan looks at it all.

Advertisement

In the previous months, we’ve seen how South films have prospered all across the country. Movies like Pushpa, RRR have supported the theatres amid pandemic while Bollywood films struggled to survive. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, most Hindi films including Jersey, Heropanti 2 among others turned out to be box office dud.

Advertisement

Now, Kamal Haasan has shared his take on the Hindi vs South debate and has the best possible response. Speaking at an event in Delhi, the veteran said, “I am an Indian. What are you? Taj Mahal is mine, Madurai temple is yours. Kanyakumari is as much yours as Kashmir is mine.”

Kamal Haasan added, “We should be proud that we have people speaking different languages but communicating with each other in English. There’s nothing wrong with it. The British robbed us of many things, but they left us something which we can encash now. Why are we making it our weakness? We have so many languages and we have learned to live with them. We have so many cuisines. Our diversity is our strength. We should be proud of it rather than being ashamed of it.”

Well, we wish all actors had that approach and the debate wouldn’t exist at the first place.

On the professional front, Kamal Hasaan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Vikram.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas’ Upcoming Actioner Goes Over Budget By 40 Crores But Makers Are Happy?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram