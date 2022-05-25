Ram Gopal Varma never misses an opportunity to make headlines and how. Now, a cheating case has been registered against the director in Hyderabad. A Hyderabad producer lent RGV a sum of Rs 56 lakhs for the production of the Telugu movie Disha and has now registered a case of cheating against him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly the FIR is registered at Miyapur police station in Hyderabad as reported by PTI. The cops told the publication that the complainant met RGV back in 2019 through a mutual friend. The filmmaker initially borrowed Rs 8 lakhs from the complainant telling him that it was for the production of the Telugu film Disha.

Later, reportedly Ram Gopal Varma again asked him for Rs 20 lakhs which was then paid by the complainant through cheque on January 22, 2020. The filmmaker reportedly promised to return the amount within the span of six months and later in the same month, he borrowed another Rs 28 lakhs telling the complainant that he urgently needs it for the production of Disha.

A report in PTI quoted, “Believing his representation, ₹28 lakh was transferred to Varma and at that time he agreed to repay the entire amount of ₹56 lakh on or before the release of the movie Disha.”

The report also stated that the complainant got to know in January 2022 that Ram Gopal Varma is not the producer of the film Disha.

