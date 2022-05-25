Karan Johar turns 50 today and the filmmaker is known to revolutionise Indian cinema with his unique style. Being one of the top directors in the country, Kjo often gets criticised but that has never affected him in any way. Meanwhile, all these years, the director has created his own empire and on his birthday let’s have a look at some of the most expensive things Karan owns.

Son of acclaimed producer Yash Johar, KJo won a National Award and 2 Filmfare awards for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later he explored various topics for which he still gets applause from around the world. Under the banner Dharma Productions, Karan has produced one of the most prominent films.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar hosted a birthday celebration last night for his close friends like e Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Reportedly, he’ll be also hosting a grand celebration tonight in YRF studio. Amid all this, we came across some of the most expensive things that KJo owns.

House

Karan Johar has a duplex in Mumbai’s Carter Road. The swanky apartment which was purchased by the filmmaker in 2010, is an 8,000-square-foot duplex and as per Zoom Entertainment, the house cost him around ₹30 crores.

Office

KJo who handles Dharma Productions’ had his office shifted from Bandra to Andheri a few years back. The space is 18,000 square feet and the interior work was done by Simone Dubash Pundole.

Car Collection

Being one of the biggest filmmakers in Indian cinema, Karan Johar has some top-class vehicles in his garage. His car collection includes an Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.5 crores, a BMW 745 that costs around Rs 1.7 crores, a Mercedes Maybach S3500 worth Rs 2 crores, a Range Rover Vogue worth ₹2.3 crores and a BMW 760 worth Rs 2.5 crores.

Sneaker and Jacket’s collection

When it comes to fashion, KJo never disappoints with his airport looks and public appearances. The filmmaker who is a fashion freak has one of the outstanding sneaker collections that includes a pair of Versace x 2Chainz that cost around Rs 95,000 and Balenciaga Metallic sneakers that cost around Rs 75,000 along with Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Balenciaga, among others.

Karan Johar also owns some groovy jackets, like a Libertine flight jacket worth Rs 1, 37, 280, and a Balenciaga Colorblocked Nylon Oversized Track Jacket worth Rs 1,80,000, along with a Valentino jacket that costs around Rs 1 lakh.

