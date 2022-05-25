Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming historical action drama, Prithviraj. The film stars debutante Manushi Chillar as the leading lady. Recently, Akki was seen kneeling down to his co-star while posing for the cameras. While many were in awe of his act, it is KRK who is age-shaming him and calling his act ‘dangerous’. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Kamaal R Khan has multiple times expressed his disliking for Akshay. Sometimes he calls him ‘Canadian Kumar’ and other times takes digs at him for bizarre reasons. Recently, the self-proclaimed critic was calling out the Sooryavanshi actor over the Vimal controversy.

In the latest tweet, KRK shared a video of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar from Prithviraj promotions. The superstar was seen kneeling down as he held his co-star’s hand and posed for the cameras.

KRK captioned it, “Akki Bhai film Main Jo Kiya Woh Kiya. Lekin real main Ye Chichoragiri Karne Ki Kya Zaroorat thi. 60 Saal Ki Age main Toh Sharam Karlo. Waise Bhi Iss age main Woh Sab dangerous hai.”

Akki Bhai film Main Jo Kiya Woh Kiya. Lekin real main Ye Chichoragiri Karne Ki Kya Zaroorat thi. 60 Saal Ki Age main Toh Sharam Karlo. Waise Bhi Iss age main Woh Sab dangerous hai. pic.twitter.com/YDED7H0mzx — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 24, 2022

KRK indeed went below the belt with his latest tweet on Akshay Kumar. But many Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh have blocked them or completely ignore their opinions which after often negative.

In another tweet, Kamaal also claimed that Bollywood should know to stop blaming Corona for its disastrous films. “Till now all the actors and directors were having excuse of #Corona if their film didn’t work. Blockbuster Film #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has finished that myth. So now when #Anek and #Prithviraj will become disaster then makers will be forced to accept that their film is crap,” his tweet read.

Till now all the actors and directors were having excuse of #Corona if their film didn’t work. Blockbuster Film #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has finished that myth. So now when #Anek and #Prithviraj will become disaster then makers will be forced to accept that their film is crap. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2022

