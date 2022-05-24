Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes His Next 'Anek' Through A Stand-Up Comedy Act With Harsh Gujral

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Anek’, recently tried his hand at stand-up comedy along with comic artiste Harsh Gujral.

The stand-up focuses upon breaking stereotypes which is a common issue faced across communities in India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana emphasised on the idea of society as a whole being a place for diverse communities to live, foster, and grow together and leave behind the stereotypes based on language, regions etc.

The duo brought the nuances from regular life while making it easy for the audience to connect with them. That indeed was a great act. Kudos to the team of Anek!

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, ‘Anek’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is set to release on May 27.

