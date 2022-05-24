The Bollywood industry has seen many fun moments whether it be in movies, TV shows or even at Award functions. Talking about the same, during the Filmfare awards back in 2013, Karan Johar who has hosted many shows and events was fumbling while calling veteran actress Tanuja on stage to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award, this left the audience, along with his bestie Kajol in splits

The Filmfare awards are considered one of the biggest award ceremonies for Bollywood cinema, read on to know how Karan ended up leaving everyone in splits as he fumbled during his speech on stage.

A video from Reddit takes us back to the year 2013, during the 59th Filmfare awards, Karan Johar was brought up to deliver a speech on Kajol’s mother and Bollywood actress Tanuja Samarth for her lifetime achievement award. While speaking for the same the director was not able to deliver a particular line properly and was fumbling over it. This left both Kajol and her sister Tanisha Mukherjee along with the audience in splits.

While giving a speech about Kajol’s mom Tanuja’s journey in Bollywood, Karan Johar said, “Inhone annginat kirdar nibhaye, aur kaffi sari filmo ko box office pe kamyabi dilayi. Ye un nayab kalakaro mai se hai.. sorry I’ll say that again (making an opps face) ye un nayab kalakaro mai se hai.. sorry I’ll say that again.. sorry Tanu aunty I’ll kill myself later. Ye.. (after looking at Kajol laughing) I’ll slap you, Kajol, Nayab kalakar is a big thing to say on stage. How can you do this to me? It’s your mother’s award.”

After taking a small breather Karan again began, “Ye un nayab kalakaro mai se hai..” as he fumbles to say the sentence again, actor Farhan Akhtar hops on the stage to his rescue and effortlessly says, “Ye un nayab kalakaro mai se eak hai jinhone bhasaho ke simao ko paar kiya.” This earned Farhan cheers and claps from the audience. Karan later took over again.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s upcoming production special Brahmastra will be released on the big screen on 9th September 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

