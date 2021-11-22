After a wait of over a year and a half, Sooryavanshi released this Diwali and did fireworks at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer performed way beyond expectations, crossing the 100 and then 150 crore mark like a cakewalk. The film now aims 200 crore mark.

With occupancy restrictions in major states and COVID scare among people, even crossing the 100 crore mark was touted to be an achievement. However, after a terrific start of 26.29 crores, it was clear that the film is going to enter the coveted 100 crore club within its first week.

As per the latest official update, Sooryavanshi stands at 178.60 crores in 17 days.

Here’s Sooryavanshi’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 26.29 crores

Day 2- 23.85 crores

Day 3- 26.94 crores

First weekend- 77.08 crores

Day 4- 14.51 crores

Day 5- 11.22 crores

Day 6- 9.55 crores

Day 7- 8.30 crores

First week- 120.66 crores

Day 8- 6.83 crores

Day 9- 10.35 crores

Day 10- 13.39 crores

Second weekend- 30.57 crores (total- 151.23 crores)

Day 11- 4.50 crores

Day 12- 3.92 crores

Day 13- 3.42 crores

Day 14- 3.16 crores

Second week- 45.57 crores (total- 166.23 crores)

Day 15- 3.26 crores

Day 16- 3.77 crores

Day 17- 5.33 crores

Total- 178.60 crores

