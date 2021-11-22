Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have been in the news ever since the latter was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau. Aryan’s bail order was recently issued by the Bombay High Court and it has been in favour of the actor and his son. The most recent reports suggest that SRK might take some legal action against the people who put his son behind the bars without any solid evidence.

For the unversed, Aryan, along with 7-8 other travelers, was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, from a cruise ship which was sailing from Mumbai to Lakshadweep. The ship was raided off the Mumbai city coast by a team which was led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The starkid was booked under four sections, Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, and Section 35, and was released on a conditional bail on October 28, 2021. Junior Khan was mainly granted bail due to lack of evidence as no drugs were found on him at the time of his arrest.

A detailed bail order was issued by the Bombay High Court on November 20, regarding the matter, making it clear that there was hardly any evidence supporting the case. The order said, “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act… Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were traveling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them.”

According to a Bollywood Hungama source close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has been advising him to take some action against the zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his NCB team. The source said, “Shah Rukh is being strongly being advised retaliatory legal action against those who put Aryan behind bars. So yes, there is likely to be some unforeseen developments in the case.”

Officially, no statement has been issued from Shah Rukh Khan’s side and it is yet to be seen how this case develops in the future.

