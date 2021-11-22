It was during Salman Khan starrer Radhe when KRK released an ill review against the superstar. There were several inappropriate remarks made, and Bhai filed a defamation suit against it. Ever since Kamaal R Khan has been prohibited from tweeting about the actor. However, time and again he takes indirect digs and fans understand that very well. Owing to it all, another legal case has now been filed. Scroll below for details.

Not just Salman, Kamaal had also made some remarks against his brand, Being Human. As many know, he also has targeted his co-star Disha Patani. Salim Khan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan and everyone related to our Dabangg Khan have been mentioned in the tweets too.

Now, KRK has revealed that Salman Khan has filed another legal case against him. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Since court order came, I haven’t made any video about #SalmanKhan neither reviewed any of his film, song or trailer, nor tweeted about him. But he filed one more case against me n hearing is on 29th November. I am surprised that @BeingSalmanKhan loves me so much & miss me 24*7!”

It was just yesterday when KRK took an indirect dig at Salman Khan mentioning all his controversies from the past. He tweeted, “Meri Samajh Main Nahi Aata, Ki Kuch Logon Ko, Ek Aise Aadmi Se sympathy Kaise Ho Sakti hai, Jo Ladkiyon Ko Peet Taa Ho, Majdooron Ko kuchalta ho, Jaanwaron Ko Marta Ho, Aur outsiders, Jaise Ki Sushant Singh Ko Dhamkata Ho! (How can someone sympathize a person who beats women, crushes labours, kills an animal and threatens outsiders like Sushant Singh).”

He also shared several other tweets that seemed to be hinted at against the superstar!

Let’s see where the legal battle goes this time.

