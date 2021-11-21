Things aren’t quite looking good for Bunty Aur Babli 2. After a low opening day of 2.60 crores, the film couldn’t make much headway on Saturday either with just 2.75 crores* coming in. As it is the first day numbers were quite low and now with Saturday collections not being sub-optimal, it isn’t really a great news for the Aditya Chopra production which has just managed 5.35 crores* so far.

Advertisement

In the pew-pandemic era, if a film opened in a way that the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer did on Friday, then with some sort of appreciation Saturday used to show very good jump that ranged from 80% to even 100%. In this case though there is clear absence of word of mouth doing the trick as footfalls are just not increasing. Even if one considers the fact that Friday was buoyed a bit by Guru Nanak Jayanti, Saturday jump is still not there be talked about. On the contrary it only goes on to say that if not for the partial holiday in some parts of the country, Friday collections would have been even lower.

Advertisement

There is Sunday yet to come but writing is clear on the wall for this sequel of the Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer. Unless there is a miracle that takes place today and the collections suddenly turn double (which one doesn’t really see coming), Bunty Aur Babli 2 would at best just about manage to stay in the vicinity of 10 crores opening weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi: “Evolution Of The Audience Has Made It Easier To Tell Different Stories”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube