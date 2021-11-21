Kangana Ranaut is an actress who makes controversial (almost) on the daily and gets slammed for the same. While Kangana recently called India a ‘Jihadi Nation’s and her 1947 Independence a ‘bheek,’ she had now lauded late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Taking to her Instagram stories a while back, Kangana praised the powerful female politician. Without actually naming the ex-Prime Minister in her first story, the actress noted that she crushed those working to disintegrate the country and never let the nation break.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story read, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided).”

In her next story, Kangana shared a picture of the late Indira Gandhi while talking about her own upcoming movie, Emergency. Plugging in the movie – where she plays the role of the late Prime Minister, she wrote, “With the rise of Khalistani movement her rise is more relevant than ever….very soon bringing to you #emergency.”

These Kangana Ranaut statement hasn’t set well with several people. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a police complaint against her on Saturday for making ‘seditious’ remarks on social media. The IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit’s legal cell, filed the complaint at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi.

Not just the IYC, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed Kangana over her remarks targeting Sikhs. While saying the government should take action against her, Sirsa tweeted, “She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram.”

