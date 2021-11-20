Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is currently the most anticipated film of the superstar as he’ll be returning to the silver screen almost after 2 years. Recently there were reports that John Abraham has been roped in to play the antagonists part in the film and now the actor gave some interesting details saying that he’ll go shirtless for an action scene. Will SRK do the same? Scroll below to know more.

King Khan’s last film Zero bombed at the box office and since then the actor was on the lookout for some interesting project and that’s when YRF approached the actor for the action thriller.

John Abraham is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2. Recently, the actor was seen reading some fan comments while promoting the film. A fan commented about the shirtless avatar of the Dhoom star in Milap Zaveri directorial; however, the actor went ahead and revealed about future projects where he’ll go shirtless. After Mumbai Saga actors comment, fans are wondering, if SRK will also go shirtless?

Although John Abraham’s inclusion in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan hasn’t been confirmed yet but the actor settled the rumours by taking the name of the film and also revealed that he has removed his shirt in Ek Villain Returns and Attack as well.

In April, fans were convinced that John is indeed working in SRK’s movie after he was photographed at Yash Raj Films’ studio with the film’s director, Siddharth Anand. In the picture, ‘Desi Boyz’ actor and the ‘War’ director, were seen engaged in a serious conversation as they prepare for the shoot.

A source close to the production of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan revealed that Anand and producer Aditya Chopra wants to keep everything under wraps as they’ll be sharing everything at the right time.

The source said, “Siddharth Anand is mounting this film as the biggest action extravaganza that India has seen and they are being extremely protective about information coming out. There is a shroud of mystery around this project and producer Aditya Chopra and Siddharth want to keep it that way. It’s a huge film and they want to reveal details at the right moment.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Pathan features Deepika Padukone and a cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger.

