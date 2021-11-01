It can be said that Shah Rukh Khan is at peace now that his son Aryan Khan has finally returned home after he was granted bail from the Bombay High Court over his drug case. Now that things are calming down rumours are to turn up that the actor is going to make a huge announcement very soon.

A particular fan of the DDLJ actor took it to his Twitter account sharing what looked like fan art of SRK‘s new project Pathan. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

In the Twitter post, the user said, “Teaser is Ready(followed by a tick emoji).” He also added, “Team is Waiting for #ShahRukhKhan Confirmation. If Yess from #SRK We Will Witness Mega Announcement from #YRF On 2ndNOV( followed by a fire and blast emoji) #Pathan #YRF50 @yrf @iamsrk.”

Even though fans are all hyped about it, but there is no word of confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan and his team, whether the news is true. This news is most likely to be false as the actor has just come out of a serious problem in his life and needs a good amount of time to regroup himself.

Meanwhile, it was reported by Times of India, an entertainment portal stated that Aryan Khan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he spend almost a month in jail. The source further stated that as Aryan’s was given only jail food during his time behind bars and he wasn’t eating well, Gauri Khan has great concern about his health and nutrition. Because of the same, a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists will give the parents after thorough blood tests.

Apart from a physical check-up, taking care of his mental well-being is also of utmost importance to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As per the report, the parents have planned counselling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible in order to help him come out of all that that has broken inside him during this phase. They will also be reportedly keeping him away from attending parties and public glare.

The site also noted that Aryan Khan will be now following a new routine. It is being reported that Aryan will not be leaving his residence for quite a few days now owing to the presence of a large number of media personnel and fans outside Mannat. As per the report, the star kid has been released on some conditions by the High Court which he has to follow strictly. Some of these conditions include him visiting the NCB office between 11 AM to 2 PM every Friday to mark his presence.

Do you think Shah Rukh Khan would make a huge announcement soon? Let us know in the comments below!

