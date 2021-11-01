Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s recently released film Sardar Udham is getting positive reviews from all corners. His performance in the film, as titular role, is well received among the audience and critics alike. But not many know that the role was initially offered to late actor Irrfan Khan.

Film’s director Shoojit Sircar wanted to make the movie with the late actor, but his ill health and his sudden demise left the filmmaker to sign up Vicky. Now the star has opened up on replacing the late actor in the film.

Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the success of Sardar Udham, revealed that the standards set by Irrfan Khan cannot be matched. During a conversation with ETimes, he said, “I never tried matching his standard or fitting into his shoes. It’s impossible to match Irrfan Saab. I have been very hungry to be a part of the world that Shoojit Sircar creates. I have been wanting it since I became an actor. I have been an admirer of his honesty and the bravery with which he narrates a story. It was my good fortune that I became a part of Sardar Udham”.

Even though Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham was well appreciated, a part of him still wanted to headline the project. He said, “I had a reality check that I cannot step into Irrfan Saab’s shoes because they are special and they’re made of something else. I knew that I can work to the best of my capabilities, be honest to the process and make this into a tribute to him as a legend who went away too soon. I have lived with a bittersweet feeling from the time I got this opportunity. Some part of me wished that this didn’t happen and the need for me to take up the film didn’t ever arise. A part of my heart always wished that Irrfan Saab should have headlined Sardar Udham. I think he is there, up there and around us, blessing us and appreciating our effort to make this film.”

Now Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the much talked about Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. Sara Ali Khan will be sharing screen space with Vicky.

