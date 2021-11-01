Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Their fans are crazily waiting to see the couple getting married. And now, seems like the wait isn’t getting over as Ralia isn’t tying the knot anytime soon.

Thanks to viral vacations and cosy pictures on the internet, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in belief that the duo might be getting married soon. To fuel such belief, reports of a Rajasthan wedding played a big role. A few days back, we even heard that the respective families are searching for a perfect location for the couple to get married, which is supposed to happen in December. Unfortunately, the big day isn’t coming anytime soon!

A report in Times Of India states, “Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and that’s why they are not going to rush into it. They have been planning their big day for a long time, and it’s probably going to take more time.” It’s learnt that the duo isn’t getting married in 2021 for sure. Fans might need to wait till next year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next and Animal. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zara.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, a cosy picture of Alia and Ranbir had gone viral. In the background of the viral picture, one noticed a photo frame where Ranbir was seen sitting behind Alia on stares and kissing her. The picture seems to be from some exotic vacation as the beauty was dressed up in a jacket, high boots and a piece of shorts. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen sporting his casual and cool avatar.

