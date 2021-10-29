SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ is one of the most anticipated films for the year 2022. Fans have been yearning to know more deets about the film since the film’s first poster was released. Interestingly, the director of the film has now shared some deets on the sequel of the film.

Before RRR the famous director had left the whole world astonished with his directorial skills in the Bahubali series.

During the press conference of the movie when asked about the sequel of the movie SS Rajamouli said, “See when I made Bahubali, the film itself, the story itself warranted two parts, in RRR the whole story comes within one film. I don’t believe in making the film’s one part, two part, three part for the marketing, for the business, it doesn’t work, it’s a dishonest way of making films and I don’t want to make films that way.”

When SS Rajamouli was asked when the movie’s teaser will be out, he confirmed it with his marketing team and said, “We will announce it today, today evening itself the teaser will be announced.”

Talking about the movie, it is a Telugu-language period action drama, which is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani is the music composer.

As the movie has been postponed multiple times, the fans are now waiting for an update from the makers. RRR makers are apparently planning to have a grand release as it is slated for release on the 7th of January 2022.

Furthermore, PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Indian Territory.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR will have an ensemble of stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will also be a part of the movie.

