Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, R Madhavan, Sidharth & Boney Kapoor Pay Tribute

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is well known for his performance in Appu (200) Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, and Hudugaru to name a few, passed away today after suffering a major heart attack. The actor was 46 years old. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest reports, the actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a group of doctors was constantly monitoring him and treating him.

According to a News 18 report, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today despite the best efforts by the doctors at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Fondly called Appy by his fans, He was the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

Many celebrities have reacted to the heartbreaking news on Twitter. R Madhavan paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter and called him “kindest” and “nicest” soul. He wrote, “I don’ know what I am feeling. I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Noted Film producer Boney Kapoor has mourned the loss of Kannada film star. He wrote, “Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar.” (sic)

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Actor Siddharth too took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneet Rajkumar. He wrote, “I cannot process this. Cannot believe you’ve left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless…so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken.”

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless…so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, who is in Mumbai for a teaser launch of his upcoming film RRR, was also in shock after having learned about Puneeth Rajkumar’s health condition when a reporter asked him about it. A detailed statement from the hospital is expected to be out shortly.

