Sundeep Kishan’s latest rom-com, Mazaka, is all set to make its grand debut on a digital platform. Following its theatrical release on February 26, 2025, the film struggled to connect with audiences due to a lack of freshness and a weak script. Despite its box office failure, a recent announcement from an OTT giant confirmed that Mazaka will soon be available for streaming.

When & Where To Watch Mazaka Online?

Recently, the streaming platform ZEE5 Telugu announced that the movie will be available for streaming on March 28, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “A biggg dose of summer fun awaits you! Get ready for #MazakaOnZee5 from March 28.”

If you missed its theatrical run or just want to experience some laughs again, the digital premiere is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the movie whenever you want. Jam-packed with humor, family dilemmas, and unpredictable twists, Mazaka guarantees to be a fun addition to your to-watch list.

About the film

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Mazaka has been produced under the joint banners of AK Entertainment, Hasya Movies, and ZEE Studios. It stars Sundeep Kishan as Krishna, the lead protagonist. Other notable cast members include Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anshu, Ajay, Murali Sharma, Srinivasa Reddy, Hyper Aadi, Chammak Chandra, Supreeth Reddy, Raghu Babu, and Gagaan Viharri, among others.

On the technical front, Leon James scored the music, Nizar Shafi handled the cinematography, and Chota K. Prasad edited the film. The film follows the story of a father and son who constantly find themselves in hilarious and tricky situations. Their quest for suitable romantic partners leads them to Meera and Yashoda. Unbeknownst to them, Meera and Yashoda share a complex and bitter history, adding layers of intrigue and humor to the narrative.

With Mazaka’s digital release date around the corner, fans can soon experience its fun-filled ride from the comfort of their homes.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: PEDDI: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor & Buchi Babu Sana Helmed Film’s Intense First Look Unveiled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News