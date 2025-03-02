Ever since its announcement, Coolie has been generating massive hype, primarily due to the powerhouse collaboration of superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. An exciting prediction has emerged from actor-producer Sundeep Kishan, who, despite not being involved in the project, recently visited the film’s set to meet his friend, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and witnessed Rajinikanth in action.

During his visit, Sundeep Kishan had the opportunity to watch the first 45 minutes of Coolie, and he believes the film has the potential to become a ₹1000 crore blockbuster. He shared this prediction during a promotional event for Mazaka.

There were earlier rumors that Sundeep Kishan was part of Coolie. However, he later confirmed that he is not currently involved in the film or any project within Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe (LCU). However, Kishan revealed that he and Lokesh were working on a project together, though he chose not to disclose any further details.

Kishan mentioned that he is unsure whether the project is part of the LCU or not. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Coolie remains highly-anticipated. The film boasts a star-studded cast from multiple film industries, including a special cameo by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

In South India, the ensemble isn’t limited to Tamil actors but also features Kannada star Upendra, Telugu star Nagarjuna, and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir. The film is produced under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: When Thala Ajith Injured His Wife Shalini Before Their Whirlwind Romance Started, Here’s How Cupid Struck The Lovely Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News