It has been quite some time since the announcement of Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated collaboration between director Vetrimaaran and Nadippin Nayagan Suriya. However, the project faced delays and remained stalled for a while. It appears to be back on track, with initial reports of the restart coming from producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Director Vetrimaaran later confirmed the update during a recent appearance at an event. The film’s pre-production is progressing steadily, and shooting is expected to commence in May or June. Vaadivaasal marks Suriya and Vetrimaaran’s first collaboration. The filmmaker is known for making socially relevant films that explore themes like politics, class differences, government overreach, abuse of authority, and police brutality.

Given his signature storytelling style, Vaadivaasal might also touch upon similar elements, though nothing has been confirmed yet. What is certain, however, is that the film revolves around Jallikattu, the traditional Tamil Nadu sport of bull-taming.

Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a confined space (usually) where participants attempt to tame it. However, the sport is controversial and previously entangled in legal disputes due to the risks of human and animal casualties.

Despite this, the Supreme Court upheld its legality in 2023 after the Tamil Nadu state government declared Jallikattu a cultural heritage of the state in 2017. Apart from G. V. Prakash Kumar as the music composer and V. Creations as the production house, there is no official confirmation regarding the rest of the cast or crew for Vaadivaasal.

