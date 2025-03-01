Malaikottai Vaaliban was one of the most anticipated Malayalam films, thanks to its massive budget and the reputation of its director, Lijo Jose Pellissery. Known for his unique, critically acclaimed films, Lijo had built a strong pan-Indian fan base. Not to mention, superstar Mohanlal, who has proven himself several times over with his superb acting skills as a result he has fans all over South India, further contributing to the immense pre-release buzz.

However, despite all the excitement and high expectations or perhaps due to the overexcitement and hype. The film unfortunately failed to resonate with both audiences and critics. According to Sacnilk, the movie managed to collect INR 29.75 crore worldwide, with an India gross of INR 16.6 crore. Meanwhile, Onmanorama reported that the film was made on a hefty budget of INR 65 crore, making it a huge financial flop at the box office.

Producer Shibu Baby John, one of the Producers behind Malaikottai Vaaliban, stated in a Mathrubhumi report that he has not incurred losses on the project. While he acknowledged that the film did not meet their financial expectations, he clarified that a significant amount was recovered through various channels such as OTT streaming rights, satellite rights, and music sales.

Regarding a sequel, he confirmed that there are no plans for one at the moment. Malaikottai Vaaliban is currently available for streaming on Jio Hotstar. Apart from its original Malayalam version, the film can also be watched in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

