Superstar Rajinikanth, known for his iconic presence in Indian cinema, was once considered for a pivotal role in a major Telugu multi-starrer film directed by a well-known Telugu filmmaker. The movie was meant to feature two leading Telugu stars, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh, and Rajinikanth as their father.

This opportunity came after his guest appearance in the Telugu film Pedarayudu, a major hit in the past. Director Srikanth Addala personally visited Chennai to narrate the story of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu to Rajinikanth. The superstar was intrigued by the script and listened to the 40-minute narration. However, despite his interest, Rajinikanth declined the offer due to health concerns.

The role was later given to Prakash Raj, who delivered a memorable performance in the film. Released in 2013, the movie became a blockbuster and played a key role in popularizing the multi-starrer trend in Telugu cinema.

Srikanth Addala later shared his experience of meeting Rajinikanth. He also talked about how he initially failed to recognize him due to his simple look. This story of Rajinikanth’s missed role has resurfaced, gaining movie lovers’ attention. Though Rajinikanth did not take up this role, his brief consideration of the film remains an interesting ‘what if’ moment in Telugu cinema.

