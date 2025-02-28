The Kannada film Bhairathi Ranagal, the prequel to Mufti, was released in theaters on November 15, 2024. Initially, its OTT release saw the Kannada version premiering on Prime Video, followed by the Telugu release on Aha Telugu. Now, there’s great news for Shiva Rajkumar‘s Malayalam and Tamil fans! Their long-awaited wish has come true: Bhairathi Ranagal is now available in both Malayalam and Tamil on Sun NXT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUN NXT (@sunnxt)

The first film in the franchise, the 2017 neo-noir action thriller Mufti, was also remade in Tamil as Pathu Thala. The original Kannada version and the dubbed Hindi version of Mufti are now available for free on YouTube.

Mufti, the first movie, follows an undercover cop investigating the activities of a land mafia boss, while the second movie delves into the boss’s rise to power. Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti, is available on Prime Video. In this version, Silambarasan T R takes on the role originally played by Shiva Rajkumar.

Bhairathi Ranagal is directed by Narthan, who also helmed Mufti. Shiva Rajkumar stars in the title role. Other cast members include Rahul Bose, Chaya Singh, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Babu Hirannaiah, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Madhu Guruswamy, and Avinash.

Naveen Kumar handles the film’s cinematography, Ravi Basrur composes the music, and Akash Hiremath handles the editing. Shivakumar takes care of the art direction, and Chethan Dsouza directs the action. Bhairathi Ranagal is produced by Geetha Shiva Rajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Why Are Top South Actresses Moving Away From Telugu Films? Kajal, Shruti, Samantha & Nayanthara’s Career Moves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News