Mufti was such a financial success that it was remade into Tamil as Pathu Thala, starring Silambarasan. Pathu Thala also enjoyed commercial success and played a key role in reviving Silambarasan’s career.

But today, we are not here to talk about Mufti or Pathu Thala. Instead, we are here to tell you everything you need to know about Bhairathi Ranagal—its plot, cast and crew, trailer, release date, and more.

Bhairathi Ranagal Release date

The film is set to release on August 15, 2024 (Independence Day). As of now, there are no announcements regarding dubbed versions for the theatrical release.

Plot of Bhairathi Ranagal

In Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal is a formidable kingmaker at the peak of his power. In the prequel Bhairathi Ranagal, we’ll delve into his backstory—discovering how he rose to such prominence. The film will focus on his origins, his journey to power, and what he was like before he became the influential figure we know today.

Cast and Crew of Bhairathi Ranagal

Written and directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal features a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Chaya Singh, Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Babu Hirannaiah, Devaraj, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Madhu Guruswamy. Produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is also Shiva Rajkumar’s wife, the film boasts a soundtrack by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and editing by Akash Hiremath. Art direction is handled by Shivakumar, with Chethan Dsouza overseeing the action sequences.

Trailer of Bhairathi Ranagal

As of August 1, 2024, only a teaser is out, featuring intense music and dynamic scenes of fights, guns, swords, and other weapons. The teaser concludes with Shiva Rajkumar’s voice declaring, ‘Whenever I run out of patience, many heads will bite the dust.’

Must Read: Prabhas & Mrunal Thakur In Razakar Movement Film: What We Know About This Period Action Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News