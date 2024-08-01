He idolized the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and aspired to achieve similar fame. This is Ravi Teja who once tried to run away from home to chase his dream of acting.

Ravi Teja, born on January 26 1968 in Andhra Pradesh is an acclaimed actor and producer in the Telugu film industry. His father Bhoopatiraju Rajagopal Raju was a pharmacist and his mother Bhoopatiraju Rajya Lakshmi a homemaker. Ravi is the eldest of three brothers with Bharath and Raghu also pursuing careers in acting. Due to his father’s job, Ravi Teja spent much of his childhood in various northern Indian cities, including Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal before moving to Vijayawada. There the actor completed his Bachelor of Arts at Siddhartha Degree College.

Ravi Teja’s passion for cinema was evident from a young age. He idolized Amitabh Bachchan and often reenacted scenes from Bachchan’s movies. His fascination almost led to a disaster when at the age of five he accidentally set his living room couches on fire while mimicking a scene of a mishap. The incident occurred while his mother was out shopping.

More About Ravi Teja

Determined to follow his cinematic dreams, Ravi Teja moved to Madras in 1988 during his college years. He started with minor roles in films such as Karthavyam (1990), Abhimanyu (1990), Chaitanya (1991), Collector Gaari Alludu (1992) and Aaj Ka Goonda Raj (1992). Initially he worked as an assistant director in both television and films.

Ravi’s big break came with the film Sindhooram directed by Krishna Vamsi where he played a supporting role. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Ravi’s performance was well-received. His career took off in 2001 when he starred in Itlu Sravani Subramanyam directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was a commercial success and earned Ravi significant acclaim. He debuted as a lead actor in Nee Kosam in 1999.

Subsequent films like Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru! (2002) and Idiot (2002), also directed by Puri Jagannadh solidified his status as a star. Over the years, Ravi Teja delivered numerous blockbusters, including Vikramarkudu, Khatarnak, Dubai Seenu, Kick, Mirapakay, Dongala Mutha, Neninthe and Bengal Tiger.

On his personal front, Ravi Teja married Kalyani on May 26 in the year 2002. Kalyani is from Ganapavaram in West Godavari District and she and Ravi have a daughter Mokshadha and a son Mahadhan. Kalyani prefers to stay out of the public eye and little is known about her personal life through social media.

After Bengal Tiger in 2015, Ravi Teja took a break from acting. He explained in an interview that this intended one-year hiatus extended to two years as he did not find suitable scripts. He used this time to travel and catch up on TV series, viewing the break as beneficial rather than regrettable.

Ravi Teja is set to return to the big screen with the film Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar. The film is anticipated to be released on Independence Day 2024. The film is reportedly based on a real-life income tax raid and features a notable cast including Sachin Khedekar and Jagapathi Babu.

From a young fan of Amitabh Bachchan to a star in his own right, Ravi Teja’s journey in the film industry is a testament to his passion and dedication.

