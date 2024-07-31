Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in 1973. But within three years of their marriage, rumors broke that he was in a secret affair with his Do Anjaane co-star Rekha. Their last association was Silsila in 1981, but the tale of their romance, although unconfirmed, will probably be spoken for eternity. The veteran actress once confessed her love, and her words will leave you teary-eyed. Scroll below for details!

Despite the rumors, Big B and his rumored girlfriend continued to star in films together. They were seen in Mr Natwarlal and Suhaag, both released in 1979. Unfortunately, their association ended with Silsila, which also starred Jaya Bachchan. Interestingly, the film featured his real-life wife as his on-screen wife, while Rekha played his lover in Yash Chopra’s romantic drama, which unexpectedly tanked at the box office.

In a tete-a-tete with Simi Garewal, Rekha was asked if she was even in love with Amitabh Bachchan. To this, the veteran star responded, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

When asked if she meets Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha mentioned that she seems him in lots of award functions and that’s more than enough for her. She also added that a ‘whiff’ of him is enough for her to be happy. Well, we would be lying if we didn’t confess hers is one of our favorite tales!

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan denied rumors of a romance with his Silsila co-star. He continued his relationship with Jaya Bachchan, and they gave birth to two children – Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are rumored to have separated, but there remains no confirmation. However, the Ponniyin Selvan II actress bonding with Rekha during the Ambani wedding caught a lot of eyeballs.

