Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke his heart out to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. He spoke about his married life with Alia Bhatt, his relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor, and the ‘casanova’ tag he’s been dealing with for years. He also spoke about his belief in Sanatana dharma, but self-proclaimed critic KRK has now made some serious claims about his meat-eating and drinking habits. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Ranbir revealed that he started believing in Sanatana Dharma and has been deeply involved in it for the last couple of years. He confessed that he feels connected to it and feels there’s something good about it.

Kamaal R Khan has now mocked Ranbir Kapoor as she reacted on X/Twitter, “बस यही वजह है कि Ranbir Kapoor बिना mutton, chicken खाए रह नहीं सकता! शाम को बिना दारू पिये सो नहीं सकता! और हफ़्ते में 2-4 बार माल का सेवन भी कर लेता है! (This is the reason why Ranbir cannot stay without eating chicken or mutton, he cannot skip drinking liquor every evening and he consumes illegal substances 2-4 times a week).”

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the claims made by KRK about Ranbir Kapoor.

A user wrote, “Omg u know the deep secret of this all bullywood star”

Another reacted, “Ramayana promotions have begun”

“Akshay Kumar sanatan ke chakkar me kitne producers ka paisa dooba diya ab ye Ramayan ke liye sanatan bana hai, film pit jaegi,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Yeh bhi Akshay Kumar ki raah per chal pada hai”

“PR for Ramayan,” a user reacted.

Take a look at the viral tweet by KRK below:

बस यही वजह है कि Ranbir Kapoor बिना mutton, chicken खाए रह नहीं सकता! शाम को बिना दारू पिये सो नहीं सकता! और हफ़्ते में 2-4 बार माल का सेवन भी कर लेता है! 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/MSN4viN3zj — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 29, 2024

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen creating a storm at the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The action drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna grossed a whopping 554 crore and gained the super-hit verdict.

