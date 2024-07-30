Jaya Bachchan often grabs headlines for speaking her heart out. She doesn’t mince her words, even if it’s at a party or the parliament. The actor-politician lost her calm after being addressed as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began when the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, called Jaya to speak at the parliament session. He said, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” While he called the Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani actress with a huge smile, little did he know what was coming his way.

Jaya Bachchan responded, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).” Harivansh Narayan Singh then clarified that he mentioned her full name, as officially registered on papers. But that did not calm down the veteran star.

Jaya Bachchan continued, “Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just…(Some new method has emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing, I just…)”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Jaya‘s reaction to being identified as Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

A user wrote, “Arre..! Noutanki Lady… Why you are registering that name — if at all you do not expect somebody to call you in that name…”

Another comnented, “Overflowing with inferiority complex? How much a nuisance could one make of self?”

A comment read, “bhai kya hain ye aurat thoda sa bhi dar nahi hain..”

“Brave woman,” wrote another.

On the acting front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen as Ranveer Singh’s grandmother, Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

