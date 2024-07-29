Saif Ali Khan is an adept actor who portrayed his acting chops in various roles. He is also the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has won several accolades over the years, including a National Film Award and the Padma Shri honor. Although Saif works predominantly in the Hindi film industry, he once admitted in an interview that he did not watch Hindi movies at one point in his life, and it was because of his mother. Scroll below for the deets.

Sharmila is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, having worked predominantly in Hindi and Bengali movies. She has two National Film Awards to her credit and a Padma Bhushan. Saif is appreciated for his roles across various film genres, from crime to action thriller and more. He also owns the production companies Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He is also married to one of the A-list actresses, Kareena Kapoor, and has two sons with her. He was previously married to Amrita Singh and had one son and a daughter from that marriage. Sara Ali Khan is currently one of the most talented actresses in the current generation.

Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Parampara in 1993. Around over a decade ago, Saif revealed that he did not watch Hindi movies. According to Bollywood Life’s report, the Adipurush actor was fond of the onscreen crying or the melodramatic scenes in Hindi cinema. His mother, Sharmila Tagore, was a major reason behind it. The report quoted Saif, “I don’t watch Hindi films! I don’t know why. During my childhood days, I remember watching Doordarshan and Nirupama Roy crying on screen. That time I decided to watch (Hindi) comedy films.”

Saif Ali Khan also recalled that he considered watching his mother, Sharmila Tagore’s films, but he had a similar experience again. The actor said, “Then I saw my mother’s (Sharmila Tagore) film…even she was crying, and I didn’t want to see her crying, so I stopped watching it.”

He added, “When I started working in films, after shooting in them, I wanted to see something different. So I don’t watch Hindi films. I respect cinema, but I don’t watch Hindi films because I want to escape from my work after I finish working.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, where he played Lankesh. The movie was brutally slammed by many and was a box office disaster. He has Jr NTR’s Devara in the pipeline next.

