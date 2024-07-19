Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never miss a chance to spend quality time with family. Time and again, they have opted for exotic locations to fully unwind into holiday mode with their boys–Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They mostly ensured to make the best of summers while planning their family getaways. Recently, the couple flew to Greece and gave a sneak peek into their fun beach time with their kids. The gorgeous actress flaunted her perfect beach look in a green monokini, while her uber-handsome husband turned up heat in a shirtless photo. In one of the clicks, Taimur was captured enjoying the sunny view from the rooftop. While the couple is an avid traveler, their frequent family vacations prompted us to take a closer look at their vacation diaries. Check out the details here:

Summer of 2024 in Greece

Kareena and Saif often set major travel goals every summer, and this time it was no different. The couple took their kids along to relax in the pristine locations of Greece. Peeking into Kareena’s Instagram, one can witness stunning landscapes, her postcard-worthy moments and peaceful beach time with family.

Tanzania holiday:

Ahead of the Crew release, Kareena flew to Tanzania in East Africa to enjoy a jungle safari with her little munchkins in the beautiful savanna grassland. She channeled her inner wildlife explorer and visited the Serengeti National Park. She shared a series of pictures offering a picturesque treat as she and her elder son Taimur strided through the forest in a jeep. “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY TANZANIA 2024, ”she captioned her Instagram post. She also attached a perfect family picture to send out Holi greetings to fans. “May the sky above you always be blue. Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you…#Serengeti 2024,” she wrote.

Summer of 2023

The couple touched down in London, UK during summer break last year. While vacationing, the Good Newz actress posted adorable snaps of her summer lunches and breakfast with foodie boys. “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL.Summer of 2023,” she captioned a photo featuring her family relishing their morning meal. In another photo, Kareena and Saif posed together while their kids played in the background set in a scenic view. “Hair Flying Hero next to me.Alps in the background…Ready for the shot. Summer 2023,” she captioned it.

Before leaving London, the actress uploaded a cute photo with Jehangir wherein the duo enjoyed a mother-son moment. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days….#The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps.”

Kenya

Back in March 2023, Kareena and Saif, along with their sons, had a blast on a holiday to Masai Mara in Kenya. Their African holiday was full of adventure and visual treats. Kareena posed with Zebras in the background and wrote, “What you doin?Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…🇰🇪.” Before wrapping up the holiday, she dropped a stunning picture wherein the four of them can be seen walking towards their aircraft. “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wildâ€æ Africa 2023 (sic),” she captioned the photo.

New Year celebration with family in Switzerland: Every year, Kareena flies to her favorite destination in Switzerland along with her family to ring in the New Year celebration. Following the tradition, she reached Gstaad in the Swiss Alps to welcome 2023. She kick-started the celebration with Christmas with her family beside her.

She also shared an adorable family moment capturing picturesque views of the lush green landscapes, and snow-clad mountains. She captioned the photo, “The countdown begins…

29-12-2022. What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Summer of 2022

Kareena set her mood for the summer holiday with a quirky selfie with Taimur Ali Khan which was captioned, “Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father. #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro#My TimTim….” After wrapping up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, Kareena jetted off to England to make the most of her summer with her family. She sipped her favorite coffee after two years and documented the moment as soon as she reached there. She dropped a cute photo wherein she can be seen cuddling Jehangir while enjoying the London rainbow. Her London diaries included pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur walking in the 600-year-old corridor of Winchester University. During her stay, she took over the streets of London with her besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla; and sister Karisma Kapoor. She also joined the much-talked-about Kapoor lunch In London on the occasion of aunt Neetu Kapoor’s birthday.

