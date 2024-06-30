Saif Ali Khan Has A Secret Instagram Account? Actor Reveals, "It Can Be Distracting & Absorbing, & Addictive As Well”

Social media has blessed fans who want to keep up with their favorite stars. However, not every star has jumped on the social media bandwagon, and some still reserve the novelty of their private lives. Saif Ali Khan, the dashing and charming Nawab, has made appearances on social media but famously does not have a public account. But in a recent interview, the actor dropped a surprise revelation. Saif revealed that he has a secret Instagram account but intends to delete it. The Nawab of Pataudi also hinted about whether he would ever make a public social media account.

Although Saif has been featured on Sara Ali Khan’s and Kareena’s profiles numerous times, it is widely known that he does not have a public account. The actor doesn’t even have a social media presence for the general public. However, in a recent interview, the Devara actor hinted at having a secret account. He also disclosed the reason behind his distaste for social media.

Saif Ali Khan disclosed in an interview with Hindustan Times that he uses his undisclosed account to browse social media during his free time rather than just sleeping.

The Devara star said, “I do have the Instagram app and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but I don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it, but I end up not deleting it.”

Furthermore, Khan acknowledged that his choice to abstain from social media was a result of a “gut feeling.” His idea stems from a desire not to present a “certain image online”. And share things because they are not things he naturally does. The actor went on to say how happy he was not contacted to post anything online because he doesn’t use social media.

The actor clarified his beliefs when he said he didn’t want to “get stuck”. He claimed that the lack of requests for him to promote things on social media gives him “a lot of peace and quiet.”

Saif has a social media account but does not intend to become an avid digital user anytime soon. He said, “It (Instagram) can be distracting and absorbing and addictive as well,” the actor remarked.

But this does not mean he dislikes the platform; Saif acknowledges social media’s benefits. Especially the fact that one can connect to the audience directly. Saif did not set aside the idea of joining social media publicly soon; he said, “Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!” he contemplated, adding, “I love taking pictures, I like recording things sometimes. So, if it’s a question of sharing it, I could well see myself doing that quite well.”

Saif is not the first actor to reveal having a fake account previously; Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged finsta account went viral.

Moving on, the actor made it clear that it wouldn’t be happening anytime soon by saying that his lifestyle with his friends and family is better than anything he could have ever imagined and that he doesn’t want more of it.

On the professional front, Saif will next be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in Koratala Siva’s Devara.

