Not all sequels are good; some are really bad! This was very well proved by the dismal run of Race 3, which witnessed unprecedented negativity. Led by Salman Khan, the film faced an outright rejection right from its announcement, and there are multiple reasons behind it. It’s considered one of the worst films in Salman’s career, but now, there’s an exciting update coming related to its next installment. Yes, Race 4 is very much on!

The first two installments of Race were directed by the veteran Abbas-Mustan duo, and they featured Saif Ali Khan as a protagonist. Regarding the bad guys, the first part saw a villain in Akshaye Khanna, while part 2 featured John Abraham. Part 3 witnessed a major turnaround, with Remo D’Souza taking over as a director. Salman Khan joined the cast as a protagonist.

Race 3 was panned by critics, but surprisingly, it raked in 169 crores in India and was declared an average affair. However, considering the negativity around the film, it was assumed that no one would dare make another installment. However, recently, producer Ramesh Taurani shared a positive update about Race 4 and left suspense on whether Salman Khan will be there in Race or Saif Ali Khan will make a return.

Talking to PTI in an interview, Ramesh Taurani said, “The script is ready for the next ‘Race’ installment. We will announce the casting of the film soon. The cast will be new. I can’t comment whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go on floors by the end of the year. It’s not decided yet who will direct it.”

He also added that a sequel to Soldier is in the pipeline. For the uninitiated, Soldier was released in 1998. It starred Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in key roles and was a huge commercial success.

As the first two Race films were successful at the box office, it’ll be interesting to see whether Saif Ali Khan returns as a protagonist by replacing Salman Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

