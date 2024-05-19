Salman Khan isn’t having best of his time at ticket windows as in the post pandemic era, he hasn’t delivered a single successful film at the Indian box office. His recently released biggie, Tiger 3, also failed to ignite any fireworks despite releasing during the festive season of Diwali. Talking about his last 10 full-fledged theatrical releases (excluding special appearances), the actor has tasted success only on 4 occasions. Keep reading to know more!

Before the COVID happened, Salman had a glorious run with his biggies and he had that midas touch, resulting no failures at the box office. However, things are quite different now. With a change in the consumption pattern and zero tolerance for average or not-so-exciting content among audiences, his films have failed to make any lasting impact.

In the list of the last 10 releases, Sultan is the only film that has managed to secure a super-duper hit tag at the Indian box office. Released in 2016, it did a business of 300.45 crores. In terms of the highest collection, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) roars at the top with a staggering 339.16 crores in the domestic market. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a clean hit.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is another successful film on Salman Khan’s list. Released during the festive season of Diwali 2015, the film was a hit with a collection of 207.40 crores. Bharat (2019) is one more successful film with a collection of 211.07 crores, and it was plus affair, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Apart from the aforementioned 4 films, all others are either failures or average affairs at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the box office collection of Salman Khan‘s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Tiger 3 – 286 crores (losing) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores(losing) Antim – 37.55 crores (losing) Dabangg 3 – 150 crores (average) Bharat – 211.07 crores (plus) Race 3 – 169 crores (average) Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crores (hit) Tubelight – 121.25 crores (average) Sultan – 300.45 crores (super-duper hit) Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 207.40 crores (hit)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (China): Regains Its Position In Top 3, Aims To Earn $4 Million+ During Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News