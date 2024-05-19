Tamannaah Bhatia has finally bailed out Kollywood’s struggle at the box office, delivering the highest-grossing Tamil Film of 2024! Period. Aranmanai 4 has collected 51.70 crore in 16 days and is now the highest-grossing Tamil Film of the year.

Aranmanai Box Office Collection Day 16

On the sixteenth day, the third Saturday, the horror comedy collected 1.40 crore at the box office. It started the third weekend with a 1.05 crore collection in India on the 15th day (third Friday).

On the third Saturday, the film took a jump of around 33.33%, bringing a better number. The trajectory ensures that the fourth installment of the horror comedy, also starring Raashii Khanna, will perform well on the third Sunday as well, registering around 3.5 – 4 crore on the third weekend.

Aranmanai 4 Beats Ayalaan

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia‘s film destroyed Captain Miller’s 43 crore earnings in India and took the second spot for the second-highest-grossing Tamil Film of 2024. Now, it has surpassed Ayalaan’s 49.50 crore at the box office and is the highest Kollywood grosser of 2024 in India.

Aranmanai 4 Worldwide Box Office – The Next Target

Now, the film is set for a final target that will be crossed today while it crosses Ayalaan‘s 76.41 crore worldwide to grab the top spot as the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. Currently, Aranmanai stands at 73.85 crore worldwide, with 16 crore overseas collections in 15 days. Tamannaah Bhatia surely is the Baahubali queen for a reason!

About Aranmanai

Rated 6.4 on IMDb, this horror comedy is directed by Sundar C. The official synopsis says, “After his sister’s suspicious death, a man decides to discover the hidden truth, setting off a chasm for chaos and terror.”

