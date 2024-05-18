Tamannaah Bhatia is enjoying a good run in the Tamil film industry as she now has two back-to-back successful films in her kitty. Last year, she grabbed the eyeballs with Rajinikanth-led Jailer, and now, her Aranmanai 4 is enjoying a smooth run at the Indian box office. While the makers and distributors are successfully filling their pockets, the actress has also got her chunk of money as a salary. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 3rd May, the fourth installment of Aranmanai opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. Talking about the theatrical run, the film has already become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, and recently, it crossed the mark of 70 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Tamannaah Bhatia has her share of contribution to the success of Aranmanai 4, as her performance is being praised by critics as well as audiences. And for that, the actress has got a deserving amount as her salary. Even though the exact number is not known, it is said that Tamannaah received a paycheck of 4-5 crores for the role of Selvi.

Even if we consider 4 crores as Tamannaah Bhatia, it’s a growth as compared to her salary for Jailer. For the Rajinikanth starrer, she was reportedly paid 3 crores. So, if compared to 3 crores, the actress has witnessed a hike of 33.33%. If we consider her salary to be 5 crores, it’s a jump of 66.66%.

Meanwhile, talking about the collection of Aranmanai 4, the film has amassed a good total of 47.90 crores at the Indian box office in 13 days. Globally, it earned 70.77 crores gross, which helped it to cross the worldwide lifetime collection of Dhanush’s Captain Miller. For the unversed, Captain Miller did a business of 67.99 crores gross in the lifetime run. Soon, it’ll also surpass the lifetime collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, which did a business of 76.41 crores gross globally.

