Harish Shankar, who gave blockbusters like Gabbar Singh, has planned to make a film with Pawan Kalyan again titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. However Pawan Kalyan’s political activities caused delays and made Harish Shankar to change his plans. Later, Harish again incorporated elements from the Theri remake, leading to a new project titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Pawan Kalyan‘s political commitments have also significantly delayed the filming of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. To keep his career moving, Harish Shankar started exploring other projects. Now, the director is working on remaking the Bollywood film Raid with actor Raviteja. This new project, Mr. Bachhan’s, is progressing well and aims to fill the gap left by the delay of the Kalyan film.

Uncertainty over Pawan Kalyan’s availability

Meanwhile, uncertainty over Pawan Kalyan’s availability persists. If Pawan Kalyan’s political situation in Andhra Pradesh continues to demand his attention, his return to film work may be further delayed. Harish Shankar, anticipating this possibility, is making strategic plans to stay active and relevant in the film industry.

Harish Next with Ram

Recent news suggests that Harish Shankar is preparing to collaborate with another major actor Ram Pothineni on a new project. This film is expected to start after Ram Pothineni completes his current movie, Double Ismart. Whether this new project will be an original script or another remake remains unclear. However, industry insiders believe the Harish Shankar-Pothineni partnership will produce a quick and engaging film.

