The Telugu film industry is changing, and fantasy films are becoming more popular. Instead of just focusing on star power, movie buffs are now enjoying movies with exciting stories and amazing special effects. Recently, the fantasy film HanuMan, starring actor Teja Sajja, did really well compared to a superstar film, Guntur Kaaram, during Sankranti 2024.

Producers Lean Towards Fantasy Stories

This change has been happening for a while, especially after the success of movies like Baahubali and RRR by SS Rajamouli. These movies showed everyone that fantasy stories with cool effects can be big hits. Even producers are fearless about spending money on making these kinds of movies because they know people will watch them.

Young actors like Nikhil Siddhartha are also becoming famous because of fantasy movies. His Karthikeya series did well, proving that people like these stories. He’s even making a new fantasy movie called Swayambhu, which will have a big budget of Rs 60 crore.

HanuMan Proves it Right.

Even famous people like cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar are joining the trend as they see how popular fantasy movies are becoming. Directors like Prashanth Varma, who made HanuMan, recently added that adding supernatural elements to film makes them more attractive. He said that making a good movie is more important than just making money.

However, few people worry that there might be too many fantasy movies. Karthik Varma Dandu, who directed “Virupaksha,” says we need new ideas to keep people interested. Instead of just using old myths, we should try new things like stories about the future or unusual plots. This way, fantasy movies can stay exciting and popular.

