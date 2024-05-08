Baahubali movies will always be remembered for how they shaped Indian cinema. In 2015, SS Rajamouli released the Prabhas starrer in theatres, predominantly meant for Telugu audiences. But the story, performances, music, and grandeur were such that it captivated the attention of people in the north, too. Hence, both the movies went on to become such a massive hit.

We all know that Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion made a monstrous collection of over 1000 crores at the box office. One might think that to make the movies known to the masses and to grab people’s attention, SS Rajamouli must have spent a lot in promoting the Prabhas‘ starrer. The director recently revealed that he paid zero budget for the promotions of his 2015 and 2017 releases.

SS Rajamouli on Baahubali Promotions

Recently, SS Rajamouli launched his new animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’. During the media interaction, he stated he neither thinks high nor low of himself. The RRR director did a lot of homework to avoid spending money on Baahubali promotions.

“When we said that we spent zero budget on Baahubali, that means yes, we didn’t buy any spots, we didn’t pay any papers and websites to put up the posters or anything like that. But we did a lot of homework for that. We created so many videos, we created digital posters internally. We released the characters, we released the making videos, so we did a lot of things. So a lot of publicity happened but the thing is that we didn’t spend money to do it. We just used our brains and time to do it,” SS Rajamouli said, as reported by Indian Express.

The Magadheera director added that each film is different, and the market is focused on a product-to-product basis. He constantly strives to bring new audiences to any new project he decides to create. Meanwhile, Baahubali movies also feature Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Sathyaraj.

On the other hand, Baahubali: Crown of Blood will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024.

