Can Aavesham's OTT Debut Jeopardize Its Box Office Triumph? Beating The Goat Life's Record Appears Challenging!

Aavesham, the Fahadh Faasil starrer, is nearing the 150 crore mark at the box office. But with its OTT release on the horizon, will its theatrical run be affected? The film has a strong performance, especially in Kerala. Read to know more about the trade analysts’ predictions and Fahadh Faasil’s interesting take on the film’s viewing experience.

Aavesham continues its strong run at the box office, collecting 1.1 crore on its fourth Monday. After 26 days, the film’s net domestic total stands at 80.70 crore. Including its overseas collections of 53 crore, Aavesham’s worldwide gross collection reaches 148.22 crore (95.22 gross India total). The action-comedy is now merely 2 crore away from hitting the coveted 150 crore mark.

Aavesham has performed well on both domestic and international fronts, especially in its home state of Kerala. The film’s Kerala collections are outstanding, reaching 72.4 crore by Day 26 and on track to hit the 75 crore milestone soon. This strong regional performance is a major contributor to the film’s overall success.

However, its theatrical run might be impacted by its upcoming OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on May 9th. Moviegoers who missed catching the film in theatres will now have the option to watch it online. This could lead to a decline in box office collections in the coming days.

The film currently sits at the fourth position in the list of Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of All Time (as of May 6, 2024). Here’s a look at the top 5:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crore gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crore gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157.80+ crores gross Aavesham (2024) – 148.22+ crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross

With the OTT release around the corner, it remains to be seen if Aavesham can surpass Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life‘s record or if its theatrical run concludes before that. Trade analysts predict a potential dip in box office collections after the film hits OTT. However, its strong performance so far, particularly in Kerala, indicates it might still be able to achieve the 150 crore milestone.

Adding an interesting layer to the situation is Fahadh Faasil‘s recent comments to Manorama Online. The actor reportedly insisted that the movie is best experienced in theatres, not on OTT. The upcoming release on Amazon Prime Video, exactly 28 days or 4 weeks after the theatrical release, seems to contradict this sentiment. Fahadh believes the film’s entertaining nature makes it perfect for the big screen experience, and it will be interesting to see if his opinion resonates with audiences who might now choose to wait for the OTT release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Malayalee From India At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 5): Scores Overseas But Needs Domestic Boost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News